Patricia Santos, 45 of Midland, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. Viewing will be Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Chapel; 405 N. Terrell St. A funeral mass is set for Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. also at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her three sons, Eddyberto Santos, Ricardo Santos and Uriel Ruedas; one sister, four brothers and three grandchildren.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 12, 2019