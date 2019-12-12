Patricia Santos (1974 - 2019)
Heavenly Gate Funeral Home
405 N. Terrell St.
Midland, TX
79701
(432)-687-1927
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Chapel
405 N. Terrell St.
Midland, TX
Rosary
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Chapel
405 N. Terrell St.
Midland, TX
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine
Patricia Santos, 45 of Midland, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. Viewing will be Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Chapel; 405 N. Terrell St. A funeral mass is set for Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. also at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her three sons, Eddyberto Santos, Ricardo Santos and Uriel Ruedas; one sister, four brothers and three grandchildren.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 12, 2019
