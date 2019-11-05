Patricia Taylor Holt, 70 years old, passed away in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, October 26th, 2019. She was born in Lubbock Texas but was raised in the Midland-Odessa area, graduating from Lee High School. Patricia was a kind, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved spending time with her grandkids. She retired from the Department of Public Safety. Widowed to Johnney Holt in 2002, the couple had four children. Patricia is survived by her children Thomas Holt, Robbyn Rolack, Johnney Holt II and John Holt, her brother Richard Taylor, her sister-in-law Irene Taylor, her 17 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Richard Taylor and Ruth Taylor, her husband Johnney Holt and grandson Zachary Holt. Wake will be at 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin (2508 N. Big Spring St.). A funeral service will take place at First Baptist Church at 1:30 p.m. on November 6, 2019. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 5, 2019