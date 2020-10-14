Patricia Wrinkle, 81, went on to be with her Lord and Savior on October 11, 2020 in Rankin, Texas following diagnosis of a Pleural effusion. Patricia was born July 20, 1939 in Bronte, Texas, the daughter of Vernon Hiram Brock and Nedra Bell Brock. She married Bill Wrinkle on May 18, 1958 in Midland and to this union one child was born, Kerry Brent Wrinkle. Patricia is survived by her son Kerry Brent, and her grandchildren Kylie and Caleb and his wife Emma Wrinkle of Rankin. Also surviving is one sister, Ellen Carol Martin and her husband Bob Martin of Grand Prairie, Texas, and one brother, Victor Hiram Brock and his wife Karen of Grand Prairie, Texas and sister in law Judith Brock of Eunice, New Mexico and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Wrinkle, parents, Hiram and Nedra Brock, brothers Bobby Glen Brock and Jerry Keith Brock, and her sister Mary Francis Wysong. Patricia's family was what she cherished most, her grandchildren Kylie and Caleb and Maw's Great grandchildren and little buddy Ben, Cooper, and Jackson Charles. She was forever wanting to feed someone or anyone a snack that more likely an entire meal. Patricia along with Bill were always dedicated to their family in Bronte supporting the brothers and sisters especially in their school activities and then on in to their collegiate pursuits. Following graduation from Bronte High School in 1957, she attended Mary Hardin Baylor, from there she worked at the Midland Log Service in Midland, Texas. She then worked at the Upton County Sherriff / Tax office as a deputy in the tax department in Rankin. Finishing her working career serving as the City Secretary of Rankin for many years, before retiring. She spoke highly about the professionalism and ethics of the men and women that she worked with at each office. Her church life was foremost in every way as her family life, serving in many capacities with her husband Bill. Patricia had been a member of the First Baptist Church, Rankin, Texas since 1967, where she served as the church secretary, and as a Sunday school teacher with her husband for the children's primary class. Patricia was dedicated to her service to God, the church, and the people. Funeral services for Patricia Brock Wrinkle will be held at the First Baptist Church, Rankin Texas on Thursday October 15, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. with Rev. Jim Medley and Rev. J.C. Tankersley officiating. Burial will follow in the Rankin Cemetery. Our expressions of appreciation go out to those who prayed for Patricia and her family. Memorials may be directed to the charity of one's choice
. Bill and Patricia now will rest together again with the remembrance "Love never gives up, never loses Faith, is always Hopeful and Endures." 1 Corinthians 13:7, NLT