Patrick Albert Mayo of Midland passed away on March 13th, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Pat was born on April 12, 1942 in Houma, Louisiana to Albert and Rosalie Mayo. He was the oldest of five children. Although life started in Louisiana, they later moved to Texas, where Pat would spend the majority of his life. He would live in various places throughout Texas in his childhood, finally ending up in West Texas as his father Albert began a job as a pumper for Texaco around the city of Snyder, Texas. It is there where Pat began to build lifelong friendships and also where he met the love of his life Beverly June Bratton. They met at a church event and were later married on August 13, 1961. It was there, that they would build a life, having two sons Barry and Jay, and they remained there until the early 1990's when they would move to Midland, Texas where they spent the remainder of their life. Pat spent over 50 years working in the oilfield industry in a career that he loved deeply. After starting his career with Halliburton, he spent the next 26 years working for Texaco as a pumper, field clerk, Assistant Foreman on the Fuller Lease and their leases in New Mexico. After leaving Texaco, he was blessed to have spent the last 25 years working for Abraxas Petroleum, where he managed completion and production operations in their West Texas field. He just recently retired January 31, 2020. He loved his work in the oilfield industry and was well respected as a man of great integrity. He was the model of a strong work ethic and had a fierce loyalty to every company he served with throughout the years. Although, he loved his work, his greater love was his family, to whom he was a wonderful husband, father, Papa, and great grandpop. He is survived by his son Jay Mayo and wife Sheri of Midland, Texas. Daughter in law, Laurie Mayo of Jacksboro, Texas. Grandsons, Blake and Brady Mayo of Jacksboro, three granddaughters, Sheridan Moore and her husband Michael of Midland, Courtney Mayo of Cedar Park, and Hannah Mayo of Soldotna, Alaska. He is survived by four siblings, Mike Mayo and his wife Brenda of Garland, Dorothy Gray and her husband Bo of Gail, Texas. Susan Reed, and her husband Sammy of Midland, Texas. Bob Mayo and his wife Diann of Miles, Texas. In addition, he is blessed to be survived by multiple extended family members, including great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Pat was preceded in death by the love of his life Beverly Mayo, his son Barry Mayo, his parents Albert and Rosalie Mayo, along with other extended family members. Viewing will be from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Monday, March 16, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Stonegate Fellowship, Building F in Midland. Private family burial will be held at Serenity Memorial Gardens. The family would like to extend appreciation to the Texas Oncology, Midland Memorial Hospital, and Hospice Midland for their incredible loving care of Pat in his courageous battle with cancer. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

