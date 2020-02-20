Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Anthony Sample. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Memorial Mass 1:00 PM St. Ann's Catholic Church Send Flowers Notice

Patrick Anthony Sample went to be with the Lord February 16, 2020 at the age of 42 years. Patrick is survived by his wife, Marisela Sample, her three children Diana, Miguel, and Khloe, his mother Mary Sample of Midland, sister and her husband Aimee and Hank Reyes and their children of San Antonio, his brother and wife Joshua and Allison Sample of Dallas TX, his most precious nieces Julia, daughter of Josh and Allison and Madilyn daughter of Aimee and Hank, who he adored with all of his heart. He is also survived by his grandmother "Nanny" Joyce Sample of Sherman TX. Patrick is also survived by his Aunts and Uncles who cherished him including David Sample, Kay Fuhrman, Kenneth and Carolyn Pribyla, Jim and Carol Newman, Michael Hutcheson and Virginia Pribyla, Bill and Rita Lashlee, David Pribyla, and Karl and Nancy Horst, and his many wonderful cousins who he loved very much. Patrick is now in heaven with his Daddy Richard Sample, his very best friend, his Papa and Grandma Raymond and Tillie Pribyla of Tarzan, TX, and his Pop Verline Sample of Sherman TX. He was born in Midland, TX on March 11, 1977. He graduated from Midland High School in 1995 where he played basketball and soccer and thought he ruled the school. He then went to Hardin Simmons where he was a member of the Soccer Team. He completed his Bachelor of English from Texas Tech University. Patrick went on to become an amazing teacher and mentor and was teaching English at Harmony Science Academy in Odessa Texas in the middle school department, where he served in many leadership roles within the school. Teaching was his pride and joy and he has inspired so many students throughout the years and he loved every one of them with his whole heart. Patrick and the family loved to spend time in the mountains of Ruidoso where they enjoyed most of their holidays and summers. He also will be missed by his precious dogs Willie, Sadie, and Allie who he loved like his children. He attended church at St. Ann's Catholic Church where he was raised his whole life. Patrick was a fun-loving man who had a smile that could light up any room. He was an avid sports fan who especially loved the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Tech Athletics, Notre Dame football, Duke basketball, Manchester United soccer, and the Texas Rangers. Patrick was obsessed with rap music -two of his favorite artists were Tupac and Snoop Dogg. He was also an avid fan of Boyz II Men. He loved coaching his new Harmony basketball team. Patrick also loved his friends dearly. He has many best friends who all love him with everything they have. The family has been blessed to have these friends in our lives and love them all like brothers and sisters. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the in Patrick's name. Marisela, Mary, and the twins want to express their deepest appreciation to everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this time. They would also like to express their gratefulness to Nalley Pickle & Welch, and all our dear friends and Priests at St. Ann's. We are especially grateful to our family and his dear friends who have showered us with love in these trying days. A funeral mass is scheduled on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Midland, TX. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 6:00 PM, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel in Midland, with a rosary to follow at 7:00 PM. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

