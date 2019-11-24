Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Service 7:00 PM St. Ann's Catholic Church Midland , TX View Map Memorial Mass 10:00 AM St. Ann's Catholic Church Midland , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Patrick Repman passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He was born September 20, 1963, in Midland, Texas to Francis and Donna Repman. Patrick is preceded in death by his father as well as his sister Mary Keifer. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Lisa Repman; son Jonathan (Amanda) Repman of Midland, Texas, and daughter Sarah Repman of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandchildren: Elam and Everett, four legged sons: Brutus and Mav. He is also survived by his siblings, Tim Repman, Terry Repman, Chris Repman, Sheryll Locklar, Ron Repman and Donna Reker in addition to many special cousins, nieces, and nephews. Patrick graduated from Sul Ross University with two master's degrees then served as an adjunct professor during the development of their Masters' Homeland Security Program. Patrick proudly served his community as a member of the Midland Fire Department for 27 years. During his career at the fire department Patrick touched the lives of everyone he met as a student, teacher, and mentor working through the ranks to become a District Chief over Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) and Hazardous Materials. Following his retirement with the Midland Fire Department, Patrick continued a career with Pioneer Natural Resources where he continued to grow his career as an Emergency Management Lead. During his youth Patrick attended St. Ann's Catholic School where he met many lifelong friends in the Midland Community. He continued his education at St. Anthony's Catholic High School in San Antonio where he built comradery with his classmates and enjoyed activities like soccer, football, and track. Following his graduation, he continued playing soccer competitively where he met the love of his life, Lisa. For over 55 years Patrick was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus and served as a volunteer in many St. Ann's Fair gatherings. He openly showed his love for his church and family by being available to them whenever they needed him. Patrick was a man of his word, all around Mr. Fix It, a jack of all trades, the world's greatest soccer coach, "Papa" the spoiler of grandchildren, and he loved his family immensely. We are all better because we knew you Pat and we will miss you. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Patrick's memory to St. Ann's Catholic School, 2000 W Texas Avenue, Midland, TX 79701 or the Professional Firefighters Association of Midland (PFAM) 105 N. G Street #105 Midland, TX 79701. A visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland, TX. A rosary service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, November 24, 2019 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Midland, TX. A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Pallbearers will be Andy Chandler, Allan Moore, John Buck, Jeff Meiner, Mike Winford and Dude Speed. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

