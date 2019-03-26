Patrick Timothy Belden, age 56, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on March 16, 2019. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Midland, Texas. Survivors include son Christopher Neal, father Joseph Belden, and four siblings. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 26, 2019