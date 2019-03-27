Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Timothy Belden. View Sign

Patrick Timothy Belden, age 56, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on March 16, 2019. Services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Midland, Texas. Patrick was born in Midland June 24, 1962 to Joseph E. and Doris A. (Fleming) Belden. He graduated from Midland High School in 1980. He attended Texas A&M University where he was in squadron 11 of the Corps of Cadets. After graduating from Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, he became a licensed aircraft mechanic, then studied Music Technology at Georgia State University. He was an accomplished professional musician and founder of Belden Music and Sound in Atlanta, where he wrote, performed, and did postproduction audio work for commercials, films and several television shows. His best known work was on the Food Network's "Good Eats". He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris A. Belden. He is survived by his son Christopher Neal of Atlanta, his father Joseph Belden of Midland, his brother Matthew Belden and wife Cindy of Ballinger, his three sisters Janet Belden and husband Bryan Bristol of Hunt, Susan Fishback and husband Benny of Big Spring, and Cheryl White and husband Lee of Odessa along with three nieces, four nephews, two great-nieces and a great nephew. The family would like to express their gratitude toward Patrick's dear friends in Atlanta for all their help and kind wishes, especially Mike San Fratello. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann's Youth Activity Building Fund. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

Patrick Timothy Belden, age 56, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on March 16, 2019. Services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Midland, Texas. Patrick was born in Midland June 24, 1962 to Joseph E. and Doris A. (Fleming) Belden. He graduated from Midland High School in 1980. He attended Texas A&M University where he was in squadron 11 of the Corps of Cadets. After graduating from Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, he became a licensed aircraft mechanic, then studied Music Technology at Georgia State University. He was an accomplished professional musician and founder of Belden Music and Sound in Atlanta, where he wrote, performed, and did postproduction audio work for commercials, films and several television shows. His best known work was on the Food Network's "Good Eats". He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris A. Belden. He is survived by his son Christopher Neal of Atlanta, his father Joseph Belden of Midland, his brother Matthew Belden and wife Cindy of Ballinger, his three sisters Janet Belden and husband Bryan Bristol of Hunt, Susan Fishback and husband Benny of Big Spring, and Cheryl White and husband Lee of Odessa along with three nieces, four nephews, two great-nieces and a great nephew. The family would like to express their gratitude toward Patrick's dear friends in Atlanta for all their help and kind wishes, especially Mike San Fratello. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann's Youth Activity Building Fund. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com Funeral Home Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home

3800 N Big Spring St

Midland , TX 79710

(432) 550-5800 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close