Patrick Wesley McDonald, 31, of Greenwood passed away April 12, 2019. He was born August 28, 1987 in Lubbock, Texas to Sam and Lawana McDonald. He married Crystal Ann Kimble on June 7, 2014 in Midland. His life centered around his family, enjoying family gatherings, games and shooting sports. He will be remembered as a kind, loving, devoted husband and father; and a joker. Patrick graduated from Midland High School in 2006 and attended Midland College. He became a Certified Calibration Technician and a dedicated employee of J.M. Test Systems, Inc. of Odessa. He is survived by his wife, Crystal Ann McDonald of Greenwood; 3 children, Jalyn Marie McDonald, Angel Nevaeh Smith and Tyler Wesley McDonald, all of Greenwood; his parents, Sam and Lawana McDonald of Midland; his sister, Cassie Pace and her husband, Craig, of Midland; a niece, Whitney; a nephew, Shayne McKandles both of Midland; his maternal grandparents, John and Pat Veld of San Angelo; along with numerous other extended family members. The family would like to express their thanks to the neighbors, family and first responders at the time of Patrick's accident and a special thanks to critical care nurses of Midland Memorial Hospital for the compassionate care he received in his final days. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, April 15, 2019, at the Greenwood Church of Christ. Interment will follow in Serenity Memorial Gardens, Midland, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to The Children's Miracle Network or . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be sent at www.npwelch.com Funeral Home Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 14, 2019

