Our sister, aunt, cousin, friend reached the sunset of her life May 31, 2020. Born, Patsy Jean Dillard, March 6, 1945, to Herbert Henry Dillard and Bessie Lorein Griffith, of Midland, Texas. Patsy was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved sister, Linda Sue Galyon. She is survived by her sister, Shirley Cook, one nephew, David Cook and wife, Stephanie, and one great-nephew, Seth Cook and Timothy Galyon, husband of the late Linda Sue Galyon (who is considered our brother and friend); also by many loved cousins and friends. Things Patsy loved in her youth were going to her father's and grandfather's café (the Dillard Cafe) on downtown Main Street, USA, then over to the Ritz or Yucca Theaters for a 25-cent movie on Saturday nights. Also, she looked forward to going to the outdoor drive-in theaters (Texan, Chief and Fiesta) especially on the 4th of July for the fireworks. She also was an avid reader who liked to collect books. She attended South Elementary and Travis Elementary, Cowden Jr. High and graduated from Midland High in 1963. At 19 years old, she started working for First National Bank, which changed to Nations Bank, then to Bank of America. At the time of retirement, Patsy was in her 40th year of service to the bank and the public. As an adult, Patsy loved her friends and loved to socialize with them. She was especially fond of children and animals, especially dogs, many of which she took care of throughout her life. She loved all kinds of music, especially the songs of the 50's and 60's. 50 Years ago, Patsy was brought to Christ by one of her best friends, the late Carol Haile, and by Brother Don Mitchell, of the Church of Christ at North "A" and Tennessee, Midland. There she was baptized and spent her adult life as a member. The family would like to express their gratitude towards all family, friends and to any and all medical persons who helped Patsy during her last earthly journey. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Odessa, 7012 W. Mockingbird Lane, Odessa, Texas 79763. A visitation (musical in nature) will be from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Friday, June 12th, 2020, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home, 3800 N. Big Spring Street, Midland. Services will be held on Saturday, June 13th, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at the Downtown Church of Christ, North "A" and Tennessee, Midland. Till we meet again. "Now, may the Lord of peace, himself, give you his peace at all times and in every situation. The Lord be with you all". II Thessalonians 3:16. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 10, 2020.