Service Information
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth , TX 76107
(817)-336-5584
Visitation
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at their home
Memorial service
3:00 PM
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
Fort Worth , TX

Patty Cartwright Mays passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, after a brave battle with cancer. Memorial Service: 3:00 p.m. Thursday at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Fort Worth with a reception to follow. Also, Bourke and Stephanie Harvey will host a visitation at their home on Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Honorary Pallbearers: Carl Brumley, Loncito Cartwright, Garland Lasater and Ed Palm. Memorials: If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 917 Lamar St., Fort Worth, Texas 76102. Born in Terrell, Texas on May 28, 1937, Patty was the daughter of Patty Mays Cartwright and Bourke Cartwright. She attended Mount Vernon College in Virginia and graduated from The University of Texas at Austin. She married William Young Harvey in 1960. Patty was smart, faithful, beautiful and kind. She enjoyed tennis, reading and gardening. She was always there for her four children. She encouraged them to challenge themselves and to broaden their horizons by spending time outside of Texas. Almost every morning and evening the family enjoyed good meals and conversation around the large wooden picnic table in the kitchen. As a community volunteer, Patty served on the board of Fort Worth Country Day School. She volunteered with the Junior League of Fort Worth and was a member of the Fort Worth Assembly. She was also President of Pi Beta Phi sorority at The University of Texas. Patty was an only child, but kept in touch with numerous relatives. She, along with Marilyn Bloemendal and Mollie Lasater, compiled the Cartwright Cuisine cookbook in 1983 for the Cartwright family reunion. She also helped organize many family reunions with over 200 people in attendance, and formed a committee to publish The Cartwrights of San Augustine by Margaret Sweet Henson and Deolece Parmelee. After her children were grown, Patty married Harry Lee Tennison and later, she was married to Eugene Mays for 16 years. They lived in Midland, Texas. Survivors: Four children, Octavia Harvey Leifeste and husband, Bill, Bourke Cartwright Harvey and wife, Stephanie, William Young Harvey, Jr. and wife, Kate and Holman Matthew Cartwright Harvey and wife, Laurie; 14 grandchildren, Will and Claire Leifeste, Reynolds, Meryl, Gus and Tave Harvey, Madison, Will and Josie Harvey and Hayden and Alex Harvey, Charlotte, Griffin and Caroline Turner; and one great-grandson, Jaxon Harvey Williams. The family would like to thank Glenda Burns and her incredible staff at One on One Private Care as well as Rita Bueno, Mom's friend, assistant, organizer and companion for many years. They were both so instrumental in making her last few years wonderful.

