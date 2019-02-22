Paubla L. Reyes, 75, of Midland passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Viewing will be Friday, February 22, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m and Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. till 9:00 p.m. Rosary will be recited Sunday evening at 7:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. Funeral mass will be Monday, February 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. She is survived by her sons Lorenzo Reyes Sr., Antonio Reyes Sr., Manuel Carrasco Jr.; two daughters, Cindy Corral, Irene Sanchez; three sisters; two brothers; 14 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Funeral Mass is entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 22, 2019