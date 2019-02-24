Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paubla L. (Pauline) Reyes. View Sign

Paubla (Pauline) L Reyes was born April 28,1943 and passed away peacefully on February 19, 2019. Viewing will be Friday, February 22, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m and Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. till 9:00 p.m. Rosary will be recited Sunday evening at 7:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. Funeral mass will be Monday, February 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Pauline leaves behind her children Lorenzo Reyes Sr and wife Diana, Cindy Corral and husband Ernesto, Irene Sanchez and husband Thomas, Tony Reyes Sr and wife Lydia, Manuel Carrasco Jr and wife Norma; 14 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Ruby Taylor of Lubbock, Belen Garcia of Lubbock, Manuel Reyes Jr of San Antonio, Johnny Reyes Sr of Lubbock and Rosa Reyes of Houston. She is preceded in death by her parents Manuel and Juanita Reyes, siblings Quirino Reyes Sr, Felis Reyes, Raul Reyes Sr, Susie Torres and Victoria Reyes. She will truly be missed by all. Fly high our sweet Angel. Funeral Mass is entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.

1502 N Lamesa Rd

Midland , TX 79701

