Paul was born April 18, 1960 in Midland, Texas and was adopted in the loving home of Paul and Sallie Laverty. From an early age, it was apparent that Paul was the quintessentali seeker of knowledge and the eternal student. He was generally found with his nose in a book absorbing any information he could get his hands on. From photography and film development to automotive mechanics, computers, and networking. Paul excelled at anything he set his mind to doing. Paul graduated from Midland High School in 1978 and went on to Sul Ross University where he graduated with a B.S degree in Geology n 1985. Paul attended The University of Texas Permian Basin and in 1994, he graduated with a B.S. degree in Life Sciences. Paul went on Midland College and in 2007, graduated with an A.S. degree in Paramedics. In 1989, Paul enlisted in the United States Army and spent his Tour of Duty in Germany as an engineer during the Gulf War. Paul was Honorably Discharged in 1992 with the rank of 2nd Lieutenant. In 2003, Paul joined the National Disaster Medical System and was an active member of the TX1-DMAT team until his death in 2019. Paul never married or had any children. Instead, he was married to his job and his passionate quest for knowledge. Paul was preceded in death by his father, Paul H Laverty Jr. in 1978 and his mother, Sarah ( Sallie) Secor laverty in 1998. Paul was creamated after passing and there are currently no plans for a memorial or funeral.

