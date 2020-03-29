Paul David Hughes was a lover of life, ceaselessly pursuing his love of gaining and sharing knowledge, endless reading, bible study, storytelling, Gaither gospel music, wood working, artistry, but most of all Paul loved the Lord and his family. In the past several years, it was apparent to all that knew him, his theme in life became sharing unconditional love and God's grace. Paul was born December 10, 1950 and as of March 26, 2020, he woke up from a peaceful night's sleep, standing face-to-face with his heavenly Father! His wife Debi Hughes, daughter Reagan Harper and husband Trey Harper, grandchildren David, Rachael, Isaac, Ada, daughter Sarah Hughes and granddaughter Ava Gray, his sister Laura McCright, his brother Lloyd Gail Hughes, mother in law Patricia Delametter, Will Gray, Gary McCright, all of his nieces and nephews and their families, his extended Midland/Odessa family and beyond, and a multitude of friends, will forever live with his memory. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents LG and Virginia Hughes of Midland. A private graveside service for the family will be held at American Heritage Cemetery this Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. A celebration service is to follow once the current gathering restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Christ Church Anglican, Home Hospice, www.homehospicewtx.com as well as St. Joseph's Home Health of Midland, TX. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020