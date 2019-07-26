Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Henry Long. View Sign Service Information Watts Funeral Home - Madill 200 S 1ST Madill , OK 73446 (580)-795-3311 Send Flowers Notice

Paul Henry Long 76, of Cumberland, Oklahoma passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his home in Cumberland. He was born August 21, 1942 in Cumberland to the late Henry Alvin Long and Melodean Rice Long. Paul was raised in Cumberland where he attended elementary school. In 1960 he graduated from Madill High School where he was active in football, track, speech and FFA. Paul married Colena Richardson on June 8, 1961 in Cumberland. In 1964 he graduated from Southeastern University in Durant, Oklahoma with a Bachelor of Science in Education. While going to college Paul worked for Pioneer Gas Plant and later taught school in Bethune, Colorado. He also worked for Ortloff Corp and Phillips 66 in Midland, Texas and Pot Ash Mining Co in Carlsbad, New Mexico. Paul retired from Phillips 66 in Midland in 1998. He lived in Midland for over 50 years. While in Midland he was a member and deacon at the Alamo Heights Baptist Church. In 2010 he began his retirement at Cumberland where he enjoyed working in his pecan grove and serving Jesus Christ at the Little City Baptist Church. He is survived by: Wife: Colena Long, Cumberland, Oklahoma; Children: Greg Long and wife Shawna, Little Elm, Texas, Karan McDonald and husband Tim, Haslet, Texas, Ashley Redman and husband Lawrence, Odessa, Texas. 6 Grandchildren: Justin Long, Hunter Aaron, Bailey Long, Kamera McDonald, Cooper Smith and Baby Redman; Brother: Keith Long and wife Margaret, Madill, Oklahoma; Sister: Janell Dice and husband Frank, Cumberland, Oklahoma. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, and 1 grandson; Cody Long. Visitation will be Friday, July 26, 2019 at Watts Funeral Home, Madill, Oklahoma from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a family hour from 6:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the at the Little City Baptist Church, Little City, Oklahoma. Cecil Mackey will officiate the service. Music arranged by Christy Butler, Rachel Moore and Tammy Mackey. Interment will be at the Cumberland Cemetery, Cumberland, Oklahoma. Services will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home, Madill, Oklahoma. Condolences may be sent to

