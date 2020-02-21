Paul J. Morales passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the age of 72. Paul was born on March 30, 1947 in Midland, Texas to Jose Morales & Maria Serenil. He was later raised by Julia & Ysidro Rodriguez. He went on in life to become a painter and contractor and loved his job till his last breath. He loved children and liked to put low-riders together and hang out with his friends in the process. He would regularly visit the soup kitchen and breaking bread and loved visiting with everyone there. Preceding him in death are paternal and maternal grandparents, parents Jose Morales & Maria Serenil, Julia & Ysidro Rodriguez. Paul is survived by his only child: Melissa Morales-Arreola, grandchildren: Melinda Portillo, Mercedes Morales, Alessa Sosa, Daniel & Dariel Arreola; great grandchildren, Novalie Terrazas, Easton Navarrette, Homero & Aven Saenz; brothers: Jose Morales Jr., Ysidro Rodriguez, Jesse, Rudy & Robert Morales; sisters, Olga Enriquez, Josie & Estella Morales. Viewing will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. Arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 21, 2020