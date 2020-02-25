Paul Joe Mitchell Hocker, 61 of Midland, passed away Tuesday, February 18 2020. Viewing will be Wed -nesday, February 26, 2020 from 10:00am - 9:00pm with a receiving of friends from 4:00pm - 8:00pm Wednesday evening at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. Services are scheduled for February 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Visionary Hollowell Community United Methodist Church at 400 S. Marshall St. in Midland, Texas. He is survived by three sisters, five brothers and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 25, 2020