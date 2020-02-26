Paul Joe Mitchell Hocker, 61 of Midland, passed away on Wednesday February 19, 2020. Paul was born on May 16, 1958 in Midland, Texas to the late Alvin Pete Hocker and Rosine B. Hocker. He was the youngest of eleven siblings. Paul graduated from Lee High School in 1977 in Midland, Texas. He received an Associate Degree from Midland College. Paul loved music and taught himself to play the guitar. He also loved family gatherings and he loved the Dallas Cowboys. Paul was employed by Texas Instruments for over 20 years. Paul became ill at age 39 and received a heart transplant at age 40, thus giving him a second chance at life. At the time of his death, he was employed by Career Path Services as a Crossing Guard. He leaves to cherish his memory, sisters: Robbyne Hocker Fuller and James E. Fuller, Rosla L. Hocker, Iwo Jima Lee and Vallard Lee, Lottye Burns, Gwennette Sue Burns and Wilbord Burns; Brothers: J. Edward Hocker, Esq., Larry W. Hocker and Cathy Hocker, Micheal W. Hocker and Gloria Hocker, nieces and nephews: Carole Joyce Neufield, Anthony P. Mitchell, Jason E. Fuller, Dionne Williams, Kinjii Cuington, Carla Toney, Esq., Courtney Lathan, Christopher Hocker, Kirsten Hocker, Jeremey Burns, Jared Kylan Hocker, Garreth Tyler Hocker, Sebastion Delgadillo, Natasha Delgadillo, and a host of cousins. He was preceded in death by three sisters, two brothers, and his parents. Viewing will be Wednesday February 26, 2020 from 10:00am - 9:00pm with a receiving of friends from 4:00pm - 8:00pm Wednesday evening at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. Services are scheduled for Thursday February 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Visionary Hollowell Community United Methodist Church at 400 S. Marshall St. in Midland, Texas. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 26, 2020