Paul Manuel Olguin, 39 of Midland TX, passed away on Monday April 27, 2020. Family will have a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements were made with Lewallen- Garcia- Pipkin Funeral Home. He is survived by his son, Paul Jakob Olguin; his mother Oralia Lopez; one sister and numerous cousins.



