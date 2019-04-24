Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Medina. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 906 Gregg St Big Spring , TX 79720 (432)-267-6331 Send Flowers Notice

Paul Medina, 67, of Big Spring, a longtime physician assistant in West Texas, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, in Big Spring. Viewing will start at 9:00 a.m. Thursday at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Rosewood Chapel, 906 Gregg St. in Big Spring, followed by a rosary at 7:00 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Holy Catholic Parish, 1009 Hearn St. in Big Spring. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Sterling City Cemetery. He was born May 10, 1951 in Sterling City, where he attended high school before receiving a GED in 1970. At an early age, Paul longed to pursue one of two diverse career fields. "My mother said I wanted to be either a doctor or a milkman when I was little," he recalled recently. "I guess I liked white." On January 2, 1970, Paul enlisted in the U.S. Army and took the first steps toward fulfilling his lifelong dream to be a medical professional. After basic training at Fort Ord, California, he served as a clinical specialist, or senior medic, in Texas and North Carolina, and on a trip to Southeast Asia. Upon his discharge in May 1973, Paul was one of 800 applicants for 24 openings in Wichita State University's new Physician Assistant Program. During the application process, he was asked why he wanted to be admitted. "I think being a PA is something I could do to help people, and also I think I could be good at it," he explained, adding that he also relished the idea of being part of a new frontier in health care. Accepted into the program in May 1973, Paul went through more than two years of intensive academic study and clinical training in multiple medical disciplines and graduated August 22, 1975. Gifted with an affable bedside manner, he would impact the lives of countless patients. For the next several years, he practiced in Wichita, Kansas, including two years at the VA Hospital where he was both a PA and administrative assistant to the chief of medicine. In 1983 he took a position in New York at Montrose VA Hospital, where he again served as a PA and administrative assistant to the chief of medicine. He later practiced at various other medical facilities before returning to Texas in the 1990s. Under the direction of Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo, Paul worked as a PA in Menard and Eldorado until the mid-1990s, when he moved to the Wichita, Kansas area and operated a clinic at Mount Hope for Riverside Hospital. In 1999, he accepted a position with the emergency room at Midland Memorial Hospital in Midland. He subsequently worked in private practice until about 2005, when he began serving as a PA for Dr. Francisco Salcido in Odessa. About 10 years ago, Paul branched into psychiatric medicine as a PA at Oceans Behavioral Hospital Permian Basin in Midland. After a year of retirement, he returned to psychiatric medicine and managed Midland's mental health-mental retardation program before working again at Oceans and for Dr. Shamsuddin Pepermintwala in Midland. On August 11, 2017, Paul underwent a bilateral lung transplant at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. He returned to practice as a PA and continued working in the field until recently. In addition to his career interests, Paul enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, supporting the Wichita State Shockers, traveling to distant locales, and collecting rare artifacts. He had been an avid reader since high school and recently developed an interest in genealogy. He became an accomplished dancer and loved to attend concerts and plays at venues such as the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center near Midland. A Catholic, Paul was a man of faith who, he said, liked "the idea that I can help people alleviate suffering." He also believed it important to remember why we are here, rather than get wrapped up in material things. "Don't forget to make God a part of your life," he observed recently. "Ultimately, that's what it comes down to." Paul was preceded in death by his father, Joaquin Medina Jr., and by a brother, Douglas McAnaugh Jr. Survivors include his mother, Jesusita (Jessie) Sparks of Sterling City; two sons, Vaughn L. Medina and wife Tina of Big Spring, and Arnold Medina and wife Amber of Lubbock; three sisters, Hila (Ann) Davis of Big Spring, Diann Martinez and husband Mario of Big Spring, and Temple Watson and husband Kermit of Rankin; one brother, Charles McAnaugh and wife Letty of Rankin; five grandchildren, Vaughn Lee Medina Jr. with the U.S. Navy in Japan, Gabriella Medina of Big Spring, Alexandra Medina of Big Spring, Magdalena Medina of Big Spring, and Cali Medina of Lubbock; and three great-grandchildren, Denise Medina, Aidyn Chavez, and Aalyah Chavez. Paul asked that memorials be directed to or the .

Paul Medina, 67, of Big Spring, a longtime physician assistant in West Texas, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, in Big Spring. Viewing will start at 9:00 a.m. Thursday at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Rosewood Chapel, 906 Gregg St. in Big Spring, followed by a rosary at 7:00 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Holy Catholic Parish, 1009 Hearn St. in Big Spring. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Sterling City Cemetery. He was born May 10, 1951 in Sterling City, where he attended high school before receiving a GED in 1970. At an early age, Paul longed to pursue one of two diverse career fields. "My mother said I wanted to be either a doctor or a milkman when I was little," he recalled recently. "I guess I liked white." On January 2, 1970, Paul enlisted in the U.S. Army and took the first steps toward fulfilling his lifelong dream to be a medical professional. After basic training at Fort Ord, California, he served as a clinical specialist, or senior medic, in Texas and North Carolina, and on a trip to Southeast Asia. Upon his discharge in May 1973, Paul was one of 800 applicants for 24 openings in Wichita State University's new Physician Assistant Program. During the application process, he was asked why he wanted to be admitted. "I think being a PA is something I could do to help people, and also I think I could be good at it," he explained, adding that he also relished the idea of being part of a new frontier in health care. Accepted into the program in May 1973, Paul went through more than two years of intensive academic study and clinical training in multiple medical disciplines and graduated August 22, 1975. Gifted with an affable bedside manner, he would impact the lives of countless patients. For the next several years, he practiced in Wichita, Kansas, including two years at the VA Hospital where he was both a PA and administrative assistant to the chief of medicine. In 1983 he took a position in New York at Montrose VA Hospital, where he again served as a PA and administrative assistant to the chief of medicine. He later practiced at various other medical facilities before returning to Texas in the 1990s. Under the direction of Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo, Paul worked as a PA in Menard and Eldorado until the mid-1990s, when he moved to the Wichita, Kansas area and operated a clinic at Mount Hope for Riverside Hospital. In 1999, he accepted a position with the emergency room at Midland Memorial Hospital in Midland. He subsequently worked in private practice until about 2005, when he began serving as a PA for Dr. Francisco Salcido in Odessa. About 10 years ago, Paul branched into psychiatric medicine as a PA at Oceans Behavioral Hospital Permian Basin in Midland. After a year of retirement, he returned to psychiatric medicine and managed Midland's mental health-mental retardation program before working again at Oceans and for Dr. Shamsuddin Pepermintwala in Midland. On August 11, 2017, Paul underwent a bilateral lung transplant at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. He returned to practice as a PA and continued working in the field until recently. In addition to his career interests, Paul enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, supporting the Wichita State Shockers, traveling to distant locales, and collecting rare artifacts. He had been an avid reader since high school and recently developed an interest in genealogy. He became an accomplished dancer and loved to attend concerts and plays at venues such as the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center near Midland. A Catholic, Paul was a man of faith who, he said, liked "the idea that I can help people alleviate suffering." He also believed it important to remember why we are here, rather than get wrapped up in material things. "Don't forget to make God a part of your life," he observed recently. "Ultimately, that's what it comes down to." Paul was preceded in death by his father, Joaquin Medina Jr., and by a brother, Douglas McAnaugh Jr. Survivors include his mother, Jesusita (Jessie) Sparks of Sterling City; two sons, Vaughn L. Medina and wife Tina of Big Spring, and Arnold Medina and wife Amber of Lubbock; three sisters, Hila (Ann) Davis of Big Spring, Diann Martinez and husband Mario of Big Spring, and Temple Watson and husband Kermit of Rankin; one brother, Charles McAnaugh and wife Letty of Rankin; five grandchildren, Vaughn Lee Medina Jr. with the U.S. Navy in Japan, Gabriella Medina of Big Spring, Alexandra Medina of Big Spring, Magdalena Medina of Big Spring, and Cali Medina of Lubbock; and three great-grandchildren, Denise Medina, Aidyn Chavez, and Aalyah Chavez. Paul asked that memorials be directed to or the . Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.