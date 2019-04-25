Paul Medina of Big Spring, a longtime physician assistant in West Texas, died Sunday in Big Spring. He was 67. The viewing is today beginning at 9:00 a.m., followed by a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Rosewood Chapel, 906 Gregg St. in Big Spring. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Friday at Trinity Holy Catholic Parish, 1009 Hearn St. in Big Spring. Burial will be 2:00 p.m. Friday at Sterling City Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at https://www.npwelch.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 25, 2019