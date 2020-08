Paul Price, 58 of Midland, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Greenwood Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Greenwood Baptist Cemetery. Paul is survived by his wife, Barbara and their children, Elizabeth, Seth and James.



