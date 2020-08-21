1/1
Paul Vincent Price
Paul Vincent Price "Hoss", 58 of Midland, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Greenwood Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Greenwood Baptist Church Cemetery. Paul was born on July 5, 1962 in Norwalk, California to James and Sarah Price. He married his high school sweetheart, Barbara, on July 12, 1980 in Floyd, New Mexico. He graduated from Pacific Coast Baptist Bible College in San Dimas, California in 1987 before eventually settling in Midland, Texas in 1988. He founded Paul V. Price Transportation, Inc. in 1995 starting with one truck and growing the business into a small fleet. In addition to working in his home shop he enjoyed spending time with family and enjoying the company of his grandchildren. Paul is survived by his wife Barbara and their children, son Seth Price and wife Kendall, son James Price and wife Joanna, and daughter Elizabeth Moore, eight grandchildren; Levi, Braylen, Ella Claire, Wesley, Mason, Gavin, Madison, and Marlee, and three brothers; Clifford, Jeff, and George and his wife Jewell. Paul is preceded in death by his parents James and Sarah Price. The family would like to express their gratitude towards Texas Oncology and Hospice of Midland for their care over the past several years. Pallbearers will be Billy Gamble, Thomas Holman, Paul Norred, Edward Martinez, Jimmy Kuykendall, Randy Carlton, and Brian Couch. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

August 21, 2020
Dear Seth, my deepest sympathies, sending prayers for you and your family during this difficult time. Piece and Love, Jennifer Trentky
Jennifer Trently
Friend
August 21, 2020
Paul was a friend and co-worker that would do anything to help anyone. Many miles traveling along with Paul and never a full moment !
I will forever remember the talks we had . Rest in peace in the loving arms of our Lord and Savior!
Rickey Oestreich
Coworker
