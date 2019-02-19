Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul W. Suffridge. View Sign

Paul Suffridge, 67, was born September 16, 1951 in Abilene, TX and passed into the arms of his Savior on February 14, 2019 in Conroe, TX. He was a long-time employee of Weidner Property Management in Midland, TX where he was recognized for his high work ethics and standards. Paul's greatest joys were his grandchildren. He enjoyed music, classic movies and coffee. He was a wonderful cook and everyone loved his cinnamon rolls, among other favorites. He was known by many for his sense of humor and punny jokes. He is survived by his two daughters, Janan Holland (Bob) and Heather Rodgers (Adam); seven grand-children: Ella, Brazos, Beau, Amerson, Jude, Lucy and Aden, and two sisters, Cheryl Payne and Jan Haselroth. He was preceded in death by his parents, Delmar and Velda Suffridge. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Bristol Hospice: Bristol Foundation, 206 N. 2100 W, Suite 202, Salt Lake City, UT. 84116 or

Paul Suffridge, 67, was born September 16, 1951 in Abilene, TX and passed into the arms of his Savior on February 14, 2019 in Conroe, TX. He was a long-time employee of Weidner Property Management in Midland, TX where he was recognized for his high work ethics and standards. Paul's greatest joys were his grandchildren. He enjoyed music, classic movies and coffee. He was a wonderful cook and everyone loved his cinnamon rolls, among other favorites. He was known by many for his sense of humor and punny jokes. He is survived by his two daughters, Janan Holland (Bob) and Heather Rodgers (Adam); seven grand-children: Ella, Brazos, Beau, Amerson, Jude, Lucy and Aden, and two sisters, Cheryl Payne and Jan Haselroth. He was preceded in death by his parents, Delmar and Velda Suffridge. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Bristol Hospice: Bristol Foundation, 206 N. 2100 W, Suite 202, Salt Lake City, UT. 84116 or thebristolfoundation.org . Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, February 19 from 10:00a.m. to 12:00 at Klein Funeral Home, 14711 FM 1488, Magnolia, TX. Following visitation, a celebration lunch will be held. Contact family for details and location. Funeral Home Klein Funeral Home - Champions

16131 Champion Forest Drive

Klein , TX 77379

(281) 320-2674 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close