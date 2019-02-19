Paul Suffridge, 67, was born September 16, 1951 in Abilene, TX and passed into the arms of his Savior on February 14, 2019 in Conroe, TX. He was a long-time employee of Weidner Property Management in Midland, TX where he was recognized for his high work ethics and standards. Paul's greatest joys were his grandchildren. He enjoyed music, classic movies and coffee. He was a wonderful cook and everyone loved his cinnamon rolls, among other favorites. He was known by many for his sense of humor and punny jokes. He is survived by his two daughters, Janan Holland (Bob) and Heather Rodgers (Adam); seven grand-children: Ella, Brazos, Beau, Amerson, Jude, Lucy and Aden, and two sisters, Cheryl Payne and Jan Haselroth. He was preceded in death by his parents, Delmar and Velda Suffridge. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Bristol Hospice: Bristol Foundation, 206 N. 2100 W, Suite 202, Salt Lake City, UT. 84116 or thebristolfoundation.org. Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, February 19 from 10:00a.m. to 12:00 at Klein Funeral Home, 14711 FM 1488, Magnolia, TX. Following visitation, a celebration lunch will be held. Contact family for details and location.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 19, 2019