Paula Kay (Powell) Rogers, 72, of Midland, TX. entered into eternal peace on May 15th, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born on December 12th, 1946 in Kermit, TX. She found much joy in attending church and spending time with her family. One of her greatest joys was baking for her family and friends. She has left behind many cherished friends, family members, and memories. Paula is survived by her Children, Dennis and Tena Rogers, Kim Hall and boyfriend Patrick Look, Dawn Rogers, and Tim Rogers, all of Midland, TX. Her siblings, MaryAnn Taliaferro of Euless, TX; Cheryl Sharma of Houston, TX; and Gerald Dixon of Gladewater, TX. Her aunt, Edna Powell of Gorman, TX. Her grand-children, Blake and Kayla Neatherlin, Brandon and Alyssa Rogers, Cody and Tiffany Rogers, Trevor and Shelby Rogers, Blaine Rogers, Kaylee and Talor Nunez, Ashton Davis, Caleb Stevenson, Rainey Rogers, Kristopher Rogers, all of Midland, TX; and Hope Rogers of Dallas, TX. 13 great-grandchildren, all of Midland, TX. She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Mildred Powell; her brother, John Rippey; and her son, Steven Rogers. Visitation will be held at the Higginbotham Funeral Home Chapel in Gorman, Texas from 6-8 PM on Saturday May 18, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 19th, 2019 at 2:00pm at Higginbotham Funeral Home in Gorman, TX. Services will be officiated by Gary Montgomery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice House, 903 N. Sam Houston, Odessa, TX 79761. Sign guestbook at higginbohtamfuneralhomegorman.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 18, 2019