Paula Routh Garcia, 67, of Midland, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Luke's United Methodist Church. Graveside will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Resthaven Cemetery. Paula was born on May 24, 1952 to Nova Jean and Hudson Routh. She attended Angelo State University in San Angelo, TX and received her LVN nursing license shortly thereafter. She worked in the Midland-Odessa area as a nurse in both hospital and clinical settings for nearly thirty-five years. She was passionate about caring for the sick, spent countless hours comforting strangers and family alike, and was known for her skill at giving a near-painless injection. In her spare time, she loved to travel to the Texas Hill Country with her husband and high school girlfriends and to watch scary movies. She was a devoted pet owner and received much comfort in her last years from her beloved cats, Archie, Chloe, and Bandit. She had a bright, contagious laugh and found joy in small things: a forgotten cinnamon candy in her purse, a good parking spot, a sudden field of bluebonnets. She is survived by her husband, Angelo Garcia of Acidalia, NY; father, Hudson Routh; brother, Tobin Routh and sister-in-law, Carol Routh; brother, Curtis Routh; daughter, Lauri Anderson Alford and son-in-law, Aaron Alford; step-son, Scott Anderson and wife, Jenna; step-son, Nick Garcia and wife Sarah; step-son, Corey Garcia and wife Gayle; nine beloved grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother and best friend, Nova Jean Routh and sister, Pamela Snodgrass. The family suggests memorials be donated to St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3011 W Kansas Avenue, Midland, TX 79701. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 13, 2019