Paulette Turner, 92 of Midland, passed away on Sunday, November 15th, 2020. Viewing will be Sunday, November 22nd from 1:00 p.m. -9:00 p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. Graveside service is set for Monday, November 23, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at Serenity Memorial Gardens. She is survived by one daughter, Frances Barton; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.



