Pedro Deleon Barrientos
1963 - 2020
Pedro Deleon Barrientos, 57, from Midland, TX went to join his heavenly father on Wednesday May 6, 2020. He was born in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico and raised in Midland. Pedro was a humble loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was married to the love of his life, Dolores Lozano Barrientos, for 31 years. He enjoyed playing baseball, watching wrestling on Monday night, but mostly spending time with his loving family. Pedro is survived by his wife, Dolores Barrientos, his daughters Janette Wright her husband Matthew Wright, and his grandson Matthew Wright Jr., Jennifer Barrientos, Jasmin Barrientos, and son Pedro Ernesto Barrientos. He is also survived by his sisters Josie Barrientos, Maria and husband Miguel Rodriguez and his niece Rosie Rodriguez and nephew Juan Gabriel Rodriguez He is preceded in death by his parents Rosalia and Ernesto Barrientos and his father-in- law Francisco Lozano. Viewing and prayer service was held at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home and Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Heavenly Gate Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: pipkin@nts-online.net or you can visit our website at www.heavenlygatefh.com

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Viewing
11:00 - 9:00 PM
Heavenly Gate Funeral Home
MAY
7
Prayer Service
7:00 PM
Heavenly Gate Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Heavenly Gate Funeral Home
405 N. Terrell St.
Midland, TX 79701
(432) 687-1927
