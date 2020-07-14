Pedro Olmedo Jr. passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Stanton Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. Pedro Olmedo Jr. is survived by his mother, Teresa Ortiz; father, Pedro Olmedo Sr.; daughter, Eliana Olmedo; sons, Abraham Cazares, Xavier Olmedo; one sister and two brothers. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the services will be limited to family only. Arrangements are under the direction of Stanton Memorial Funeral Home and Chapel.



