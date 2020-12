Pedro Ortega Padron, age 73, of Midland, TX passed away November 24, 2020. He was born February 13, 1947 in Santa Fe Del Pino, Coahuila, MX to Jose Luis Padron and Antonia Ortega. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Eduviges Soto, father Jose Luis Padron Rodela, daughters Dalila (Ovel) Alcantar and Anna (Martin) Hernandez, sisters; Juana Hermila Padron Ortega, Maria de los Angeles Padron Ortega, Maria de Jesus Padron Ortega , Maria de la Luz Padron Ortega, Rosa Elia Padron Ortega, brothers; Salvador Padron Ortega, Jose Luis Padron Ortega, Marcos Padron Ortega as well as many extended family and friends. Funeral Service for Pedro will be held at Templo Ebenezer, 705 Loma Vista, Midland, TX on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.



