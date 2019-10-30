Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pegg Billingsley Penn. View Sign Service Information Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home 6801 E. Business 20 Odessa , TX 79762 (432)-362-2331 Memorial service 1:00 PM Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home 6801 E. Business 20 Odessa , TX 79762 View Map Send Flowers Notice

On Wednesday, October 2, 2019, Peggy Beach, Billingsley, Penn, loving Mother of four children, passed away at the age of 87. Peggy was born on October 30, 1931 in O'Donnell, Texas to Father C. J. (Doc) Beach and Clara Edna Jackson Beach. Peggy initially practiced as a Nurse until her marriage to Don Billingsley. They had four children, daughter Donna Lancaster, and sons Charles, Bobby and Kelly Billingsley. Don was deceased in 1966. Peggy supported her children on her own for four years by selling beauty products, Pennyrich, working for flower shops and hobby shops until her marriage to James Penn. Peggy was a loving Mother to her stepsons Randy and Terry Penn. Peggy had a passion for arts and crafts, cooking and cookbooks, games, following Permian Football and providing for her family. Peggy had strong family connections with her Brother, Ralph Beach, Sisters Lorene Thompson, John Ellen McLaurin, and Corky Harris. Peggy was a follower of Christ and was always involved in relating her faith to her children, family and friends. Peggy was known for her quick wit, resolve to provide for her family and occasionally pulling a joke on someone unsuspecting. She was a great example to her children, family, and friends for her nature of giving, caring and providing. Peggy is preceded in death by her husbands, Don Billingsley and James Penn, her parents, brother and sisters. She is survived by her four children Donna, Charles and wife Doris, Bobby and his wife Jane, and Kelly, grandchildren: Vaughn Varley, Don Billingsley, Tasha Lewis, Charlee and Adian Billingsley; great grandchildren, Skylar, Landry and Riggs Billingsley; nieces and nephews, and Brother-in-Law Joe Harris. A Memorial Service will be at 1:00 PM, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating. Memorials may be given to the Door of Hope, 200 West 1st Street, Odessa, Texas, 79761 or Meals on Wheels, 1314 East 5th Street, Odessa, Texas, 79761. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To please sign her guestbook at

