Peggy Dean Ivy was born on October 11, 1932 in Herbine, AR to Dee Woody and Mary Helen Rauls. She married Billy Bob Ivy on October 1, 1949 in Post, TX. Peggy peacefully passed to meet her Lord and Savior on December 4, 2019. She and Bill raised three children in Seagraves where she was the secretary of the First Baptist Church for eighteen years. They moved to Midland in 1976 where she was employed by C. S. Hunter until her retirement. Peggy was an active member of First Baptist Church Midland; teaching Fifth Grade Sunday School and involved in WMU for many years. Her faith extended beyond herself and her family into the community in which she lived. Peggy is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Ivy; son, Doak Ivy; parents, Dee Woody and Mary Helen Rauls; and two sisters, Robbie Sansing and twin sister Patsy Martin. She is survived by her daughter, Pam McCormick and husband Ron of Brownwood; son, Pharris Ivy and wife Nicole of Midland, Daughter-in-law Karen Ivy of Midland; brother, Harry Rauls of Baton Rouge, LA; sister, Ruby Lyons of Gainesville; five grandchildren, Aline Patrick, Scott Jones, Trena Mroczko, Kenan Ivy, and Ryan McCormick; and seven great grandchildren. Funeral services will be Monday, December 9, 2019 at 1:30 PM at First Baptist Church of Midland followed by interment at Resthaven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to His Cherished Ones Mission (

