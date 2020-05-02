Peggy Jean Webernick passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on April 29, 2020. She was born on October 16, 1930 in Amarillo, TX to Charity Christine and J.I. "Puny" Pope. She attended high school and junior college in Amarillo, TX. In 1951, she married James W. Kimbrow and settled in Ft Worth, TX. They had three children, Russell Wayne (who passed at birth), Lynn Capri and Cindy Kay. From Ft. Worth, the family moved to Lubbock, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Pauls Valley, Lawrenceville, IL, Iraan, and finally settled in Midland in 1974. During her time in Iraan, Peggy began her banking career at Iraan State Bank. After moving to Midland, she accepted a job with Commercial State Bank where she continued to work and make friends for many years. In 1991 Peggy married Nelson E. Webernick. They spent their retirement years enjoying their place on Lake Proctor and following their favorite football teams, the Greenwood Rangers, UT Longhorns and the Dallas Cowboys. If not following football, she loved being outside working in her yard or traveling. Her bags were always packed and ready for the next adventure. Peggy loved her family and friends well. She was always the first to cook a meal or check in on someone during their time of need. She never missed acknowledging a birthday or special event. She was a charismatic, spirited woman, with a quick smile and a mischievous twinkle in her eyes. After raising 2 daughters, she was blessed with six grandsons and 9 great grandchildren. She and Web supported their grandsons in all their academic and sporting events. More recent years found her cheering for and celebrating with her great-grandchildren. Peggy also adored her four-legged babies. Her most recent companion, Macy, could be found by her side night or day. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband Nelson E. Webernick, both of her parents and her son Russell Wayne. She is survived by her two daughters, Capri and husband Lester Wilson of Sherman, Cindy and husband Russell Brooks of Midland; and stepsons, Gary and wife Lana Webernick, Jack Webernick and Mark and wife Jean Webernick. Grandchildren are Cooper Wilson, Chad and wife Terran Wilson, Jason Brooks, Justin and wife Kelli Brooks, Jimmy and wife Brandy Brooks, and Jarrel and wife Courtney Brooks. Great grandchildren include Jase, Abby and Bradach; Kasen and Jaxon; Madden and Morgan; Henley and Crosby. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Home Hospice in Midland, 808 W Missouri Avenue, Midland, TX 79701. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 2, 2020.