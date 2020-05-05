Peggy Joyce Massey, 87, of Rockwall, Texas. Formally of Midland, Texas passed away on April 25, 2020 at Broadmoor Medical Lodge in Rockwall. Born September 20, 1932 in McKinney, Texas she was the daughter of Wayne and Cassie Spears of Kermit, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Richard "Dick" Massey of Midland, Texas. Peggy is survived by two sons. Rick Massey of Las Cruces, New Mexico and Guy Massey and his wife Joyce of Heath, Texas. Five grandchildren, Drs. Bryan and Aimee Massey of Tyler, Texas. Dr. CC and Kimberly Massey of Lubbock, Texas. Tyson Massey of Garland, Texas. Evan and Melissa Massey of Louisville, Texas and Skylar Massey of Fort Worth, Texas. She is also survived by seven great grandchildren. Private services and burial to be held in Kermit, Texas on April 30, 2020.



