Peggy Lou Wennerlind, 70, of Midland, TX, flew home to heaven, her true country, on Monday, September 7th while surrounded by her family. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m.-8:00p.m., Friday, September 11th in the First Baptist Church Welcome Center. Funeral services will be at 2:00pm, Saturday, September 12th in the First Baptist Church Worship Center. The services will also be livestreamed. Peggy was born on August 15th, 1950 in Redmond, OR to Fermer and Lucy Plank. She married Daniel Wennerlind on November 27th, 1971 in Condon, OR. Peggy's greatest joys in this life were growing iris, teaching English as a second language, and investing in the lives of her children and grandchildren who adored her. She was just a few months shy of celebrating her 49th wedding anniversary. She will be sorely missed this side of heaven. Peggy is survived by husband, Daniel Wennerlind of Midland, TX; her sister and brother-in-law: Betty and Tom McNeill of Fossil, OR; and her children: Matt Wennerlind of Round Rock, TX; Angie Baldelomar and husband Chris Baldelomar of Lubbock, TX; Nathan Wennerlind and wife Alyssa Wennerlind of Midland, TX; and her grandchildren, Gracie, Gideon, and Hudson Baldelomar. Peggy is preceded in death by her Father Fermer Plank and Mother Lucy Plank. Peggy did not fear death. No, this life was merely the preamble to eternity. A few weeks before her death, she clipped the following quote and placed it next to her will. "Depend upon it. You dying hour will be the best hour you have ever known! Your last moment will be your richest moment, better than the day of your birth will be the day of your death. It shall be the beginning of heaven, the rising of a sun that shall go no more down forever!" Then, in her own handwriting she wrote, "So true, so wonderful." -Mom In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Samaritan's Ministries. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
