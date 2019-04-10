Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Percy Joe Crimmins Jr.. View Sign

Percy Joe Crimmins, Jr. was born July 3, 1931 in Holdenville, OK to Percy Joseph Crimmins and Stella Beatrice Hopper Crimmins. He died March 31, 2019 in his home, surrounded by family. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Johnny and Danny Crimmins. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 68 years, Mary Lou Sedgwick Crimmins, daughters, Marilyn Ledin (David), Phyllis Hilburn (Gene), Jo Beth Pfannkuch (Johannes), six grandchildren, Emily Waldrop (David), Ashley Cruz (Christian), Katheryn Hilburn, Brian Ledin (Rene), Amy Ledin, Michael Hilburn (Heidi) and 8 great-grandchildren: Jonathan, Halley, Lilley, David Jr, Liara, Vyctoria, Audrey and Evelyn and by brothers Jimmy and Tom and sisters Patsy, Stella and Betty. Joe graduated from McAlester (OK) High School at the age of 16. After 2 years at Eastern A&M in Miami, OK, he joined the US Army and worked with Ajax and Nike missile calculations. During 21 years of service, moves for his family included El Paso, TX; Angel Island, CA; Fairbanks, AK; Plattsmouth, NE; and Hammond, WI; retiring to Edmond, OK. He finished his BS in Computer Science and MBA at Central State University, graduating with honors. A second career found Joe working for the IRS as a Revenue Agent and Legal Advocate. In 1993, Joe and Lou retired to Midland, TX. He led his family with love and grace. His faith remained the center point throughout Joe's life, demonstrated by his daily habits: prayer and reading his Bible. He found a church home with each and every transfer and retirement. Joe was a deacon in the Baptist church and served faithfully until health would no longer permit him to serve. Battling Parkinson's disease for nearly 20 years, Joe's true steadfastness and trust in his Lord became more apparent with each trying year. Just as his life verse says in James 1:3 "knowing that the testing of your faith produces endurance.", Joe persevered to the end and is now perfect and complete. The family would like to thank Drs. Foster and Ganta for steady and gracious care, and Absolute Adult Sitters and Hospice Midland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideons, Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, Parkinson's Foundation or Hospice Midland. A celebration of Joe's life will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel at First Baptist Church Midland, TX. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

