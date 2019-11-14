Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Percy Quentin Tate. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM First Baptist Chapel Midland , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Percy Quentin Tate, 98, of Midland, Texas, peacefully passed on to a better life on Monday, November 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of the First Baptist Church of Midland, Texas. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Percy was born on January 8, 1921 to Hattie Luella (Percy) Tate and Dockery Dow Tate on a rural farm in Cleveland County, Oklahoma. At a very early age, Percy's family moved to Floyd County, Texas, where he grew into manhood. Percy was a graduate of Lockney High School and thereafter attended Wayland Baptist College. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps September 10, 1942 and was honorably discharged January 28, 1945 from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton Ohio. Shortly after the war ended, Percy secured employment with Humble Oil and Refining Company where he spent the entirety of his career as an accountant until his retirement in 1981. He then began a second career as a local merchant. He was an avid follower of the political scene at every level and thrived on the latest news coming out of Washington, D.C. Percy was fiercely loyal to his family, country, and employer. He was foremost an American and held a tremendous pride in his country. Percy and his young family moved from Snyder to Midland, Texas in 1960. They became members of First Baptist Church and made many lifelong friends. He served on the deacon board as well as being an usher and greeter. In his later years he looked forward each week to the Saturday morning breakfast with his Main Street Wild Bunch Breakfast Buddies. These friends were very special to him and a cherished highlight of his life. Percy is survived by his son, Jon Tate of Midland, Texas and daughter Carole Clayton and her husband, Wayne of Dallas, Texas. He is also survived by grandson Chris Clayton, granddaughter Courtney Barrentine and her husband Greg, and grandson Sloan Clayton and his wife Micah, all of the Dallas area. He loved and was very proud of his three great grandchildren, Noah Clayton, Hunter Barrentine, and Brady Barrentine. Percy is also survived by his grandson Justin Tate, his granddaughter, Shannon Tate and her fiancé, Jonathon Conners and his granddaughter Michelle Tate Kaufman, and her husband, Mark, and their mother Melody Tate, all of Midland, Texas. Percy is survived by his sisters, Virginia Gann and Mavis Reecer, as well as his sister-in-law, Melba Tate. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Percy was preceded in death by his younger brother, Kenneth Tate of Amarillo, Texas. Pallbearers will be Rex Barker, Bill Coggin, Courtney "Holt" Cowden, Jr., Winston Dick, Randy Howard and Scott Louderback. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bill Milner, Bill Johnson, F. H. "Buzz" Mills, Jr., Milton Kirby, Carl Williams, Jim McAninch and Frank Shepard. The family suggests memorials be made to Home Hospice of Midland, 808 W Missouri Ave, Midland, TX 79701, Manor Park, 5212 Sinclair Ave, Midland, TX 79707 or the First Baptist Church of Midland, 2104 W Louisiana Ave, Midland, TX 79701 There are too many to thank, but the family wishes to express their deep gratitude to the wonderful staff of Manor Park and Home Hospice of Midland. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences can be made at

