Pete was born on September 9, 1940 in Shafter, TX to Merced and Nicolasa Cordova. He was a 1959 graduate of Ector High School in Odessa. In 1963 he became the first Hispanic police officer in the history of the Odessa Police Department, working as a patrolman before being promoted to motorcycle officer. After serving 6 years in Odessa, he transferred to the Midland Police Department where he ended his career as a Sargent. After a short stint working for Schlitz Beer Distribution, he began his second career in car sales with Frank See Chevrolet. He sold cars and managed various dealerships including Jack Sherman Chevrolet and Rogers Ford before retiring in 2002. Pete enjoyed time on his back patio grilling with his famous sauce and watching his grandchildren play on his immaculately manicured lawn. He was a licensed member of the NHRA and is perhaps best known for his love of his 1968 Chevy Camaro drag car, which was known for having "Kiss My Bow Tie" boldly painted on the rear window. He was a 30-year supporter and season ticket holder of the Lee High Rebel Football Boosters. One of his proudest accomplishments was having all five of his children graduate from Robert E. Lee High School. There was rarely a Friday night not spent at Penwell Raceway or by his wife's side at a Lee High Football game. Pete was a loving husband, father and grandfather to his large family. He is survived by his wife Esther; brother, Samuel Cordova, sons; Pete Jr (Vickie), Denny (Arcelia) and Michael Sutherlin; daughters Belinda (Rudy Granado), Brenda, Sonya (Armando Marin.) as well as 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Merced and Nicolasa Cordova and his brother Merced "Sonny" Cordova. Viewing will be held at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home & Chapel, 405 N. Terrell, Midland, TX, 79701, Wednesday, September 16th from 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.. There will also be a family tribute for friends and family on Wednesday, September 16th at 7:00 p.m. at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home & Chapel. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, September 17th at 10:00 a.m. also at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home & Chapel. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Reception will be held at Pueblo Viejo, 104 S. Terrell, Midland, TX, 79701 at 1:00 p.m.. The family would like to thank Heart to Heart Hospice, the Midland Fire Department Community Health Program, and the Alzheimer's Association
for their assistance during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
