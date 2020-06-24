Peter J. Fischer, Jr., passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 .p.m, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Peter was born on June 24, 1929 in Albany, Oregon to Peter and Anna "Scheffe" Fischer. He moved with his parents to Covington, Oklahoma in 1930, where he attended Covington schools through the 12th grade. He worked at the theatre throughout his school years and followed the wheat harvest in the summers. In 1949, he began work in the oilfields until 1952, when he started his career with Jones and Laughlin Steel Corporation & Supply Co. (J&L). J&L merged with Continental Emsco Co. in 1978 and Peter retired with them after 34 years. Peter married Margaret Murch on January 26, 1951 in Perry, Oklahoma. His career took them to Wichita Falls, Texas, Sherman, Texas, St. Elmo, Illinois, Hobbs, New Mexico, and finally Midland, Texas where they made their home in 1976. Peter enjoyed an active life which included passions for golf, fishing and family. Throughout his later years he found great joy with all of his golfing buddies at Hogan Park and considered them his extended family. Peter is survived by: Marty (brother), Debra Kay Tate (daughter), Dan Fischer (son), Grandchildren: Heidi Taylor, Heather Tate, Hunter Tate, Heston Tate, Casey Fischer, and Bailey Jones, Great Grandchildren: Dallas Lamb, Devine Cook, Jordin Taylor and Memphis Tate. Peter was preceded in death by his parents Peter and Anna, five brothers: Alex, Adam, Ron, Ed, Lorence, and sisters: Elm, Evelyn and Rose. In lieu of flowers, given the COVID 19 unemployment fallout, please make donations to your local food banks. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 24, 2020.