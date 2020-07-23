1/
Philip Cruchelow
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Philip Cruchelow, age 31, our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed suddenly on Friday, July 17, 2020. Those who knew Philip, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Philip will be missed everyday by his Stepfather, Billy Mays, his Mother, Debbie, Sister April and Brother-in-Law Kevin, his Nephew Samuel, Niece Savanna, his Grandmother Norma, and his loving Step-Brothers and Step-Sisters, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and many, many great friends. We know Philip is now with his Fiancée Tish Neaves, Great-grandfather Philip, Aunt Bee and is loved here on earth as well as in heaven. We LOVE and MISS you so much my Son XOXO Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jul. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
