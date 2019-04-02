Philip Edokpa, 69, of Midland, passed away February 9, 2019. A visitation will be held April 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will start at 12:00 p.m. April 2, 2019 at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Midland ,Texas. Survivors include his wife, Christiana Edokpa; daughters, Osereme Fayomi, Jessica Edokpa; sons, Samson Edokpa, Ehis Edokpa, and Eric Edokpa.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 2, 2019