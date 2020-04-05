Philip G. Roberts died April 2, 2020. Phil was born August 18, 1931 in San Antonio, TX. Following graduation from high school in San Antonio in 1949, he attended Sul Ross State University in Alpine, TX. He enlisted in the Navy in 1951 & served two tours aboard a destroyer escort in Korea before finishing his geology degree at Sul Ross in 1956. Phil married Sylvia Smith of Alpine January 20, 1952. Phil worked for BJ Services in Oklahoma City before transferring to Midland in 1968. He joined IMCO Services in 1971. After many years with IMCO, he was with Milchem, Inc. Phil was preceded in death by his wife Sylvia after 61 years of marriage. He is survived by daughter Jana Hinkley and her husband Jeff of Midland; daughter Elaine Compton and her husband Greg of Spring, TX; grandson Matt Hinkley and his wife Kymberly of South Orange, NJ; grandson David Hinkley of Austin; granddaughter Allison Compton of Fresno, CA; and great-granddaughter Madeline Hinkley of South Orange. Phil is also survived by Richard Nelson of Tomball, TX, who Phil described as the best friend a man could ever have. Phil's brother Tom Roberts of Alpine also preceded him in death. At his specific request, there will be no funeral services. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2020