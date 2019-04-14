Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip Knight. View Sign

On March 18, 2019, at age 57 Philip died peacefully at home in Kyle, TX. Born August 12, 1961, in Midland, TX, he was the youngest child of the late Gene and Pat (Hough) Knight. He is survived by siblings Pat (Knight) Saunders and her husband Joe, Ed and his wife D. Anne (Burnell), Allan and his partner Cearan Henley, Martha Knight, niece Anna (Knight) Pischl and her husband Brandon, Aunt Cathy (Hough) Herndon, numerous cousins and their families and school and church friends. Early in life, Philip trusted Jesus as his Savior and grew in his love of Bible study and church. Seldom did his Downs' Syndrome slow him down. With family support, he faced it and other health challenges head on and usually with a smile. He did well in Special Ed classes in Midland and Shreveport, LA. Favorite subjects were animals, anatomy, space travel, anyone in the military and public safety, and sports, especially OU teams and Thunder Basketball after the family moved to Oklahoma City. He placed first and second at Special Olympics track events. Philip enjoyed family time, travel, and his jobs at Dale Rogers Training Center and Prism Place where his best friend was DRTC executive director Connie Thrash McGoodwin. When not at DRTC or church, he played catch, shot hoops, watched sports on TV, or played games with family and friends. In 2014, Philip moved in with Pat and Joe. He liked the Texas sunshine, friendly people, and his doctors and nurses. He visited museums, motorcycle competitions, and holiday fairs. On TV he watched his favorite preachers and programs. He delighted in the company of caregivers in addition to Pat and Joe. Despite health issues and Alzheimer's, Philip lived joyfully most days. Most of all, he looked forward to being with Jesus, his mom and dad, and other family and friends. The family thanks Home Care Assistance of Austin and Texas Home Health Hospice for making Philip's last months easier and more fun. Memorial services will be June 7 in Oklahoma City. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Philip's name to Dale Rogers Training Center, 2504 N. Utah, Oklahoma City, OK 73107, or to Quail Springs Baptist Church Building Fund, 14613 N. May Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73134, or to .

On March 18, 2019, at age 57 Philip died peacefully at home in Kyle, TX. Born August 12, 1961, in Midland, TX, he was the youngest child of the late Gene and Pat (Hough) Knight. He is survived by siblings Pat (Knight) Saunders and her husband Joe, Ed and his wife D. Anne (Burnell), Allan and his partner Cearan Henley, Martha Knight, niece Anna (Knight) Pischl and her husband Brandon, Aunt Cathy (Hough) Herndon, numerous cousins and their families and school and church friends. Early in life, Philip trusted Jesus as his Savior and grew in his love of Bible study and church. Seldom did his Downs' Syndrome slow him down. With family support, he faced it and other health challenges head on and usually with a smile. He did well in Special Ed classes in Midland and Shreveport, LA. Favorite subjects were animals, anatomy, space travel, anyone in the military and public safety, and sports, especially OU teams and Thunder Basketball after the family moved to Oklahoma City. He placed first and second at Special Olympics track events. Philip enjoyed family time, travel, and his jobs at Dale Rogers Training Center and Prism Place where his best friend was DRTC executive director Connie Thrash McGoodwin. When not at DRTC or church, he played catch, shot hoops, watched sports on TV, or played games with family and friends. In 2014, Philip moved in with Pat and Joe. He liked the Texas sunshine, friendly people, and his doctors and nurses. He visited museums, motorcycle competitions, and holiday fairs. On TV he watched his favorite preachers and programs. He delighted in the company of caregivers in addition to Pat and Joe. Despite health issues and Alzheimer's, Philip lived joyfully most days. Most of all, he looked forward to being with Jesus, his mom and dad, and other family and friends. The family thanks Home Care Assistance of Austin and Texas Home Health Hospice for making Philip's last months easier and more fun. Memorial services will be June 7 in Oklahoma City. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Philip's name to Dale Rogers Training Center, 2504 N. Utah, Oklahoma City, OK 73107, or to Quail Springs Baptist Church Building Fund, 14613 N. May Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73134, or to . Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations