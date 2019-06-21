Phillip Lane Burdette, 54, was born on July 1, 1964, and passed from this life on June 17, 2019. Lane was born in Dallas, Texas to Lauren Thomas and Carol Hill Burdette. Lane moved to Midland in 1984 to be near family, where he worked in the oilfield. Most recently moving rigs, with Hooper Trucking. Lane loved his family more than anything in the world. His conversations were primarily about his family and his love for the Lord. Lane was preceded in death by his father, Lauren Thomas, his mother, Carol Shaffer, step dad Robert Shaffer, two older brothers, Thomas Brian Burdette, and Lauren Thomas Burdette. He is survived by his wife, Kathy of the home. His daughter Angela Burdette, daughter Jamie Smith, son Lonnie Smith, brothers, Larry and Bradley Burdette, niece Bianca Burdette, nephew Jack Bradly Burdette, and Grand children, Harlee and William. Memorial service will be Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the "No one Left Behind Church", 1607 N. F.M.1788 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements were made with Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 21, 2019