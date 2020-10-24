1/1
Pilar Sciaraffa
Pilar Sciaraffa passed away on October 3, 2020 in Laredo,Tx.Due to Covid 19 .She was 81 at the time of her death.She is proceeded in death by her parents Guadalupe & Santiago Munoz,a brother Perfecto Munoz and Great Grandaughter Tita Trevino. She's survived by her daughter Nora (Ruben) Ballesteros,Patricia (Javier). Elizondo, Olga Lydia Benavides, Cynthia Sciaraffa all from Laredo Tx, Letty (Rene)Rodriguez of Midland Tx. Sons Juan Jose(Olga)Sciaraffa,Frank Sciaraffa from Laredo Tx,She is also survived by 4 sisters, 22Grandchildren and 33Great Grandchildren. Memorial services will be at4:00 pm Sunday October 25,2020 at 101 W. Parker , Midland Tx. Funeral services will be at 10:00 am Friday November 6,2020 at St. Peters Catholic Church , Laredo Tx. Interment to follow at Laredo Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are under direction of Hillside Funeral Home Laredo Tx

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hillside Funeral Home - Laredo
310 Hillside Road
Laredo, TX 78041
(956) 724-6060
