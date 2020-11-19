Pilar Sotelo Hull 90 of Midland, Texas passed away on Saturday November 14, 2020. Surrounded by her family and loved ones by her side. Pilar was born March 8, 1930 in Colorado City Texas to Pedro and Adela Sotelo. She was one of seven siblings that where very close. She is the last one of her siblings to be called home. She met and later married the love of her life Leslie Hull, who precedes her in death. She was an active member of the Guadalupanas and a member of Saint Michaels the Archangel Catholic Church. She believed in helping the less fortunate and anyone in need. She was a advocate for Christmas In Action, sharing many talents like cooking for the teams the last week of April for many years with Bobby Tremble. She later passed on this tradition to her daughters Alma Montez and Socorro Terrazas. Pilar loved her children with all her heart, her most precious possessions where her grand children and great grandchildren. Her Sunday breakfast will be missed dearly, that's when her rock-solid family would come together; even if it was a "Hit and run" like she would say. She is preceded in death by her parents Pedro and Adela Sotelo; Husband Leslie Hull and sons, Henry (Kunty) Flores Jr and Freddy Flores Sr.; Granddaughter DeAnna Flores; Her grandsons, Ray Terrazas; Great grandsons, Nikko Ray Terrazas and Johnathan Machuca; Her son-in-law Raymond Terrazas; Her sisters, Josefa Benavides, Angustia Marmolejo, Lupe Benavides, Maria Diaz, Erlinda Sotelo and her brother Mateo Sotelo. Pilar is survived by her daughters and son and their spouses, Socorro Terrazas, Linda (Ruben Sr.) Leal, Alma (Freddie) Montez and Son Pete (Rosie) Flores all of Midland and Elva (John) Perry of Alamogordo New Mexico; A grandson and spouse that she raised like her own Eddie (Gracie) Terrazas Sr. of Midland; 17 grandchildren, 23 Great grandchildren, and One great-great granddaughter. Viewing will take place at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home, 405 N. Terrell ST. on Thursday November 19th from 9:00AM - 9:00PM and Friday November 20th from 9:00AM - 9:00PM with a rosary starting at 7:00PM Friday evening. A funeral mass will be held at San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church in Midland Texas on Saturday November 21st at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Park, please wear mask to all services it is mandatory. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Eddie Terrazas Sr., Bobby Terrazas Sr, Abel Flores, Freddy Flores Jr., Moises Flores, Chris Flores, Michael Flores, David Flores, Brian Perry, Ruben Leal Jr, Bobby Ray Leal, Ryan Leal, and her nephew Art Lujan. Honorary Pallbearers will be her great grandsons; EJ, Ted, Marc, Bobby Ray Jr, Jace Ray Terrazas, Isiah, Noah Flores, Christian Machuca, Jace Ryan Perry, Grant Hill, and Damian Sanchez. We would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Robert Vogel and his staff for the care that they gave our mother and grandmother. We would also like to thank Hospice of Midland especially Lori, Peaches, Tracy, Jennifer, Cassondra, for their love and tender care. A special thanks to a dear friend Lupe Ramirez. (All COVID-19 PROTOCAL WILL BE STRICTLY ENFORCED) Funeral mass is under the direction of Heavenly Gate Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: pipkin@nts-online.net or you can visit our website at www.heavenlygatefh.com