Porfiria "Pila" Guzman, 91, of Midland, Texas, received her angel wings on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She was born on March 23, 1929 in Matamoros, Tamaulipas. She was raised and educated in Mexico and in Weslaco, Texas. Pila met her husband, Gonzalo Guzman, Sr. in Lamesa, Texas where the two worked the cotton fields as migrant workers. They have been married for 70 years and raised 7 children: Gus Guzman (Linda), Pete Guzman (Emelia), Jesse Guzman (Sylvia), George Guzman, Danny Guzman, Diana Guzman, and Tony Guzman (Letty). They are proud grandparents to 13 grandkids and 19 great-grandchildren. Pila is preceded in death by her parents Enrique and Martina Cavazos, three infant sons: Juan, Baltimore, and Sam Guzman, and her infant grandson Christopher Michael Guzman. Grandma's favorite past times were family gatherings, praying her rosary, and playing Bingo. A viewing will take place at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel on Saturday, May 9th from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 10th from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a blessed rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be Monday, May 11th at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Midland, Texas. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Grandma cherished spoiling and carrying her grandsons when they were babies. Carrying her to her final resting place will be her grandsons: Miley Guzman, Robert Ray Guzman, Jesse Guzman Jr., Jason Guzman, Christopher Guzman, Rodolfo Gamboa, Marc Anthony Montez, and John Robert Tobar. The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses of Hospice of Midland. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Midland. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: pipkin@nts-online.net or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 8, 2020.