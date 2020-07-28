Priscilla Evinger Pipkin passed away peacefully July 19, 2020 at her home in Flint, Texas after battling cancer. She is preceded in death by her husband Leonard W. Pipkin and her parents Juanita and Ernest Evinger. She was born in Odessa on March 10, 1947 and lived her childhood in Midland graduating in 1965 from Lee High School and continuing on to graduate from Texas Tech and later obtaining her Masters from UT Tyler. She is survived by her children Kim, Len and Sam, son-in-law Curt and grandchildren Russell, Will & Max Henderson, Cameron & Noah Pipkin and Samantha Pipkin. Due to COVID there will be a private online service. Please make any condolences to the SPCA of East Texas or your local pet adoption organization.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store