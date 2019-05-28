Quentin Antonio Rico, 31, of Midland, Texas passed away May 22, 2019. A wake service will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Goodwill Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Amanda Rico; mother, Bonnie Ford; father, Andrews Rico Sr.; step-father Melvett Ford, and four brothers.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 28, 2019